ITV reveals reason behind switching off channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITVBe, the home of reality TV hits like The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) and The Real Housewives of Cheshire, is set to disappear from television screens later this year.

ITV has announced the channel's closure, signalling a shift in strategy as its reality programming migrates to ITV2. Replacing ITVBe in the channel lineup will be ITV Quiz, a new offering dedicated to quiz and game shows.

The move comes as ITV analyses viewing habits on its streaming platform, ITVX, where personalised channels based on specific programmes and genres have proven popular. The success of these curated channels, featuring shows like Hell’s Kitchen US and The Chase, as well as true crime offerings, has influenced the decision to retire the ITVBe brand.

Fans of TOWIE and the Real Housewives franchises won't have to wait long to find their favourite shows on their new home. Both programmes, including The Real Housewives of Cheshire and other Real Housewives iterations, will make the move to ITV2 in June 2025. This consolidation of reality programming onto a single channel suggests ITV's aim to streamline its offerings and potentially attract a wider audience to ITV2.

The move also raises questions about the future direction of ITV2, and whether the influx of reality content will alter its existing programming schedule. Further details about the specific content and launch date of ITV Quiz are yet to be revealed.

open image in gallery ITV is closing one of its channels (Seemanta Dutta / Alamy Stock Photo)

ITV said the “reality genre provides some of the most highly consumed programming on ITV2 and ITVX”, including dating series Love Island, and the spin-off Big Brother chat show, which are popular with younger viewers.

New commissions for ITV2 include a reunion series for siblings and former Towie stars Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd in Sam & Billie: Sister Act.

Faiers previously fronted the ITVBe series Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, before departing in 2021, while Shepherd fronted the show Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries from 2021 to 2024.

ITV2’s “supercharged offering” also includes the sitcoms G’Wed and Transaction and factual entertainment programme Olivia Attwood’s Price Of Perfection.

Love Island and Big Brother will return in the summer and autumn months respectively, ITV said.

Towie celebrates its 15th anniversary year in 2025, with an Autumn series.

Its original debut was on ITV2, before moving to ITVBe.