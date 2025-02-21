‘Bond won’t be British anymore’: 007 actress slams Amazon take over

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Bond actress Valerie Leon has voiced concerns over the future of the iconic British spy franchise following Amazon's acquisition of MGM Studios.

Leon said the series may lose its key British identity now that Amazon holds the intellectual property rights and creative control over 007.

Eon Productions, led by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, will retain co-ownership of the franchise alongside Amazon MGM Studios.

However, the shift in control has fueled speculation about the direction of the series, particularly with no new actor announced to replace Daniel Craig since his final appearance in "No Time To Die" (2021).

open image in gallery Valerie Leon ( PA )

Amazon's 2022 acquisition of MGM granted them distribution rights and, crucially, control over the James Bond intellectual property. This development leaves the future of the British spy's on-screen persona hanging in the balance.

Wilson will leave film work behind to “focus on art and charitable projects”, while Broccoli is going to do “other projects”, the duo said.

Leon, 81, was a “Bond girl” in the films The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, alongside Sir Roger Moore and Sir Sean Connery.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that it does not worry her as “life changes, and everything moves on and changes”.

Leon added: “The Bond franchise was very British and it won’t be anymore.

“And obviously if they make films they won’t go into the cinema… everything is so changed now, it just won’t be the same and I’m very old-fashioned anyway.”

Since the first 007 movie Dr No in 1962, the official Bond film franchise has been controlled by members of the American-British Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others.

open image in gallery Actress Valerie Leon in 1973 ( PA )

A statement on Thursday said the Broccoli family and Amazon MGM Studios “have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise”.

“Under the terms of the new venture, Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control of the James Bond franchise following closing of the transaction,” the statement added.

London-raised Broccoli and her half-brother Wilson have produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Spectre and No Time To Die.

They have been honoured with CBEs as British-American citizens and won the outstanding British film Bafta for 2012’s Skyfall along with director Sir Sam Mendes.

In 2023, they brought out the spin-off Bond Prime Video game show 007: Road To A Million fronted by Succession actor Brian Cox – which is set to return for a second series.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stuck a post on Instagram, asking his followers: “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?”

There have been reports in the Wall Street Journal previously about disagreements between Broccoli and Amazon MGM Studios over creative control, and claims the company wants to expand Bond into TV and other ventures.

The deal is expected to close in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the PA news agency understands.