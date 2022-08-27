Jamie Foxx does ‘accurate’ impression of Donald Trump during podcast

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Foxx is being hailed for his 'scarily accurate' impression of Donald Trump.

Foxx sat alongside Snoop Dogg as he was interviewed for new Netflix movie, Day Shift, when he stunned hosts with the former president's signature voice.

"There’s a lot of great people on both sides. I know Harry O," Jamie joked as Trump during the Rap Radar appearance.

"He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.