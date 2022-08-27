Jamie Foxx does ‘accurate’ impression of Donald Trump during podcast
Jamie Foxx's impression of Donald Trump hailed 'scarily accurate'
Jamie Foxx is being hailed for his 'scarily accurate' impression of Donald Trump.
Foxx sat alongside Snoop Dogg as he was interviewed for new Netflix movie, Day Shift, when he stunned hosts with the former president's signature voice.
"There’s a lot of great people on both sides. I know Harry O," Jamie joked as Trump during the Rap Radar appearance.
"He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out."
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies