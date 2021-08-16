Jason Momoa says he won’t let his children watch him in Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa has opened up about his family and his acting roles in a new interview.

Speaking to Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa over the weekend (August 14), Momoa described his two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, as his “biggest fans” and shared his excitement for showing them films he’s appeared in recently.

“They’re gonna see a lot things that papa’s been doing,” the 42-year-old actor said about his most recent films, Sweet Girl and Dune.

He went on to say that his children will not, however, see him in his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones anytime soon – nor his role in Baywatch: Hawaii alongside David Hasselhoff.

He explained that he told his children: “The earlier things in my career, you can’t see that. But you can see the new things”.

“We don’t say the B-word here at home”, Jason joked about his role in Baywatch. “We hide all of that... It never happened, right? ... We don’t talk about those words. B-word never happened.”

He added: “They’re not going to watch Game of Thrones either, even though it’s fantastic. But you know, there’s stuff that you just... they can’t watch, [also] Conan.”

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke in 'Game of Thrones' (HBO)

Momoa reunited with his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of the show’s co-creator, David Benioff.

Both actors shared photos of their get-together on social media.

On Game of Thrones, Momoa’s character was the first love interest of Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” the 34-year-old actor wrote on social media, referencing Daenerys’ short-lived romance with the Dothraki warlord.

Momoa commented on Clarke’s post: “Love u forever moon of my life”, in reference to a line from the show.