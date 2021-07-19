John Wick spinoff series will cost more than the first two John Wick films

A new John Wick series has landed a more expensive budget than the first two films.

Totalling $60m (£43.7m), the show has also found its main director.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Albert Hughes, who along with his brother, Allen, co-directed acclaimed films Menace II Society and Dead Presidents in the Nineties before parting ways, has signed on to direct two of the three episodes of the spinoff.

Based on the John Wick series of action movies, which star Keanu Reeves, The Continental is a prequel set forty years before the films and follows a young man named Winston who will go on to become the character played by Ian McShane in the Wick films..

Each episode will be a feature length 90 minutes and have a budget of $20m (£14.5m) apiece, totalling a massive $60m (£43.7m), larger than many movies and indeed the first two Wick films.

The creative forces behind the film series, namely Reeves, director Chad Stahelski, writer Derek Kolstad and producer David Leitch are all involved with the show.

Keanu Reeves (Getty)

Whilst The Continental has yet to be cast, John Wick 4 is currently filming and welcomes new stars such as Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins and Army of the Dead star Hiroyuki Sanada to its universe.

The fourth instalment is due to be released on 27 May 2022. A fifth film has already been announced to follow.

The Continental is set to air on Starz in the US, but a launch date has yet to be confirmed.