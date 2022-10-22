Kanye West says Black Panther dad was ‘proud’ of White Lives Matter t-shirt
Kanye West says Black Panther dad was 'proud' of White Lives Matter t-shirt
Kanye West has defended his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt by saying his Black Panther dad “loved it”.
The rapper appeared in a new interview on Piers Morgan: Uncensored to address the controversial moment from Paris Fashion Week.
“My dad loved the White Lives Matter T-shirt because what audacity does a black man have to wear the exact same T-shirt that a white man could wear?” he argued.
Ray West joined the Black Panthers in the 1960s to challenge police brutality against the African American community.
