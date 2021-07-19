Karen Gillan is ‘obsessed’ with playing Nebula in the MCU

Karen Gillan, best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed she is “obsessed” with playing the Guardians of the Galaxy character.

Gillan is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder and revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is eager to continue as the villain turned hero, saying “I really like playing her, so I’m not eager to finish.”

Nebula has appeared in a number of MCU films since debuting in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, including the record breaking box office smash Avengers: Endgame, and has become a fan favourite.

The actor, who rose to fame playing Amy Pond in Doctor Who, described just why she loved playing Nebula so much, saying: “I just get such a kick out of playing a character that’s really removed from myself.”

(Getty Images)

Whilst Gillan is eager to continue in the MCU, her co-star Dave Bautista confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was his last contracted outing as Drax the Destroyer.

He told Digital Spy Magazine that “I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on 6 May 2022 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is due to hit cinemas on 5 May 2023.