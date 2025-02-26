Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Real Housewife Karen Huger sentenced to at least one year in jail for DUI crash

The 61-year-old reality star was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
Wednesday 26 February 2025 16:52 GMT
Comments
Karen Huger has been sentenced to serve at least one year in jail for 2024 DUI
Karen Huger has been sentenced to serve at least one year in jail for 2024 DUI (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Real Housewives of Potomac reality star Karen Huger will serve at least one year in jail after being found guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol in late 2024.

According to 7News Maryland, the 61-year-old was also ordered to pay $2,900 in fines.

She was convicted on seven counts of DUI in December 2024 related to a crash of her 2017 Maserati.

More to follow....

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in