Comedian Katherine Ryan says cancer diagnosis is ‘not a battle’
Ellie Muir
Saturday 22 March 2025 14:55 GMTComments
- Comedian Katherine Ryan revealed her skin cancer diagnosis and clarified that it's "not a battle" as the melanoma was caught early and removed.
- She stressed the importance of self-advocacy, having sought multiple opinions before having the mole removed despite initial assurances it wasn't cancerous.
- Ryan emphasized the seriousness of melanoma, stating she could have faced dire consequences if she hadn't pushed for further examination.
- She encouraged her followers to trust their instincts about health concerns and seek second opinions.
- Ryan's experience highlights the statistic that a significant percentage of people cannot recognize melanoma signs, emphasizing the need for awareness and proactive skin checks.
