Katie Price: ‘Men have been my downfall’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Katie Price has said her “downfall” has been men as she revealed a domestic abuse course has taught her how to detect “controlling” behaviour.

The former glamour model, 46, is a mother-of-five who has previously been married to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and dancer Kieran Hayler and had a number of other high-profile relationships.

Price, who was declared bankrupt for the second time earlier this year, said she had learnt to communicate about her bankruptcies and bills after receiving help.

Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, she said: “My downfall – I’ve had to learn all this in therapy – is men, because I jump from one to the other to the other.

“I need that neediness and then I end up in a toxic relationship, narcissist or gaslighting.”

The TV personality said she sought “love” and “validation” from them but now she feels “completely different”.

She revealed she has done a domestic abuse course and has found a “pattern” in her relationships.

“I asked the question, I must have made them like it. I must have made them controlling, I must have made them jealous,” she said.

“But now I’ve learned it’s the wrong men that I’ve picked. A lot of men don’t like independent women because they’re not in control, and I’m very independent.

“It’s a safety thing for me to know that I’m earning the money, I can pay the bills, I don’t like to rely on anyone else.”

open image in gallery The former glamour model did not speak to reporters as she entered the Rolls Building in London (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

Price said the course has taught her about boundaries and “red flags” within relationships, such as that she is allowed to visit friends and family without that being an issue.

“I haven’t ever been in a normal healthy relationship. I’ve been burned, I’ve been ripped off, I’ve been walked over,” she said.

“People have taken advantage of my kindness as a weakness. I’ve hit the most rock bottom I could ever have hit in my life…

“I’ve had to do a full circle and I’m so positive now that I look back and it makes me sick at how I was, I never want to get in that place.”

The former glamour model has previously been taken to a wellbeing priory a couple of times after being cheated on, but says never for alcohol or drugs.

Price was first declared bankrupt in 2019, and in February this year was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans until February 2027 to help pay off her debts.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time in March over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000.

open image in gallery (Spotify Podcasts/PA)

Price said she has learnt that communicating to people about her bankruptcy and bills is key, adding: “If you’re getting bills, or I had the bankruptcy, they were really on my case…

“But the day you start communicating, that’s all it takes. You don’t have to do a lot, just little bits of (communication), then it’s like a seed that’s been watered. It grows.”

Asked how much she makes from her OnlyFans account, she said she makes “loads” but that it depends on what content she makes.

She also revealed that she is planning to make a comeback, saying: “I’ve had shit relationships, but I’m still here sitting to tell the tale and still got a big grin on my face. Ready to bring the Empire back – and I will.”

The Louis Theroux Podcast is available on Spotify and podcast streaming platforms.