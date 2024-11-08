Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An outpour of tributes from fans of Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved dog, Ben, floods social media after the college football commentator announced the death of the beloved pooch.

On Thursday, November 7, the ESPN College GameDay’s star shared heartbreaking news: his golden retriever, Ben – a service dog beloved at football stadiums and a fan favorite throughout the sports world – had died. He was 10 human years old.

After Ben’s diagnosis of leukemia and lymphoma in March, Herbstreit shared on X that his loyal companion passed away on Thursday as the cancer had spread throughout his organs.

“This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know,” the NFL Thursday Night Football cohost wrote. “We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go.”

He added that Ben’s infectious energy and loving nature set him apart, and ultimately impacted his life for the better.

“I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1,” he lovingly noted. “He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate.. He and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion.”

”He will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years-a true blessing,” the analyst concluded.

Many on social media wrote heartfelt messages, extending their condolences to Herbstreit.

“Gone but never forgotten,” one user posted.

“RIP Ben, a true legend of the game,” another added. “His impact will never be forgotten.”

“Ben was a bright spot in everybody’s lives.. if you met him, you loved him,” sports analyst Pat McAfee wrote. “If you watched him operate, you couldn’t help but smile. You 2 were an amazing team of positive vibes. Thank you for letting us experience the greatness that was Ben.”

“Truly a devastating loss for all of the college football community,” a sports blogger added. “He brought a lot of joy to the fans and viewers. So sorry for your loss Herb and thank you for sharing him for the world to see. I hope he’s pain-free crossing that rainbow bridge.”

“RIP to America’s favorite dog,” someone else remarked.

This season, Ben became a gridiron legend in his own right, thanks to his sideline charm and show-stealing moves. The Atlanta Falcons dubbed him their “Wide Retriever” for Week 5’s “Thursday Night Football,” while the Miami Dolphins crowned him “Chief Happiness Officer of Football” in Week 2. Herbsteit also works as an NFL analyst calling the Thursday night games.

Ben was front and center for the start of the 2024 college football season, joining the ESPN pregame show at the LSU-USC game in Las Vegas. With his tail wagging enthusiastically between analysts Herbstreit and Rece Davis, Ben soaked up the spotlight, effortlessly charming the crowd. His presence will be missed.