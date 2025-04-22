Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David sliced up talk-show host Bill Maher Monday for Maher’s recent defensive yet gushing dinner with Donald Trump in a New York Times guest essay entitled “My Visit With Adolf.”

The long-time co-creator of Seinfeld never once mentions Maher’s name in the essay, but it’s obvious who the target is of his snide attack.

The piece in the Times recounts a fictional fawning meeting with Adolf Hitler – the “most reviled man in history” – in 1939 that parrots much of Maher’s language about his meeting with Trump.

“I had been a vocal critic of his on the radio from the beginning, pretty much predicting everything he was going to do on the road to dictatorship,” David writes of “Adolf,” echoing Maher’s description of himself as an erstwhile Trump critic as he recounted his dinner late last month on his Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO.

“No one I knew encouraged me to go. ‘He’s Hitler. He’s a monster.’ But eventually I concluded that hate gets us nowhere. I knew I couldn’t change his views, but we need to talk to the other side — even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity,” David adds.

David calls Hitler surprisingly “quite disarming” in their imagined meet up. “I realized I’d never seen him laugh before,” he writes. “Suddenly he seemed so human.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David offers a cutting spoof of Bill Maher’s defensive and gushing meeting with Donald Trump ( HBO )

Maher also bragged about getting Trump to laugh. “I had never seen him laugh in public. But he does. At himself. And it’s not fake,” he gushed after their get-together.

David mocks that his Hitler turned out to be “more authentic, like this was the real Hitler. The whole thing had my head spinning.”

For his part, Maher assured that he discovered a “crazy person doesn’t live in the White House, [just] a person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there, which I know is f***ed up. It’s just not as f***ed up as I thought it was.”

Kid Rock, who helped arrange the meeting between Maher and Trump said the talk-show host’s head (like David’s) was “spinning” after his get-together with Trump.

David concludes his essay by telling Hitler he was glad he met him, and that while they can still disagree, “we don’t have to hate each other.”

With that, he added: “I gave him a Nazi salute and walked out into the night.”