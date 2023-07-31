Live: Fans gather inside funeral hall to mourn singer-songwriter Coco Lee

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee are gathering to pay their respects to the star at her funeral in Hong Kong.

Her funeral takes place today and tomorrow at the Grand Hall of the Hong Kong Funeral Home. Fans in Hong Kong who wish to pay their final respects can do so between 6pm and 10pm today. For those overseas, a livestream of Coco’s funeral will run throughout the day.

Coco’s sister Nancy said: “I hope that I will not leave out any one of Coco’s fans. In this very difficult period, let’s accompany Coco on her final journey. Thank you everyone.”