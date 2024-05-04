Watch live: Crowds gather at Copacabana beach for free Madonna concert

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna is set to close out her 'Celebration' Tour today (4 April) with an epic free concert at Rio's Copacabana Beach.

During rehearsals, Madonna could be seen wearing a balaclava to keep details of the mega-show under wraps. It's her first return to Brazil to perform since 2012, and fittingly, is the biggest show of her career.

Fans camped outside for over 24 hours before the day of the concert, and two million are expected to descend on the seafront for the performance.

The Celebration Tour began at London's O2 arena back in October 2023, marking 40 years of her career.

Her musical director has confirmed the final show will be a "documentary through her vast career".

Other major names have performed at the same beach over the years including Lenny Kravitz, The Rolling Stones, and Rod Stewart, who brought out more than 4 million attendees to his show back in 1994.