Watch live on Friday (12 July) as celebrities including Kardashians, Mike Tyson and Boris Johnson are set to arrive at Anant Ambani's £250m wedding to Radhika Merchant.

The three-day extravaganza in Mumbai will see Anant Ambani, the son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of a wealthy pharmaceutical mogul.

Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, Hilary Clinton, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Mike Tyson are among those on the guest list, Bloomberg reported.

Justin Bieber performed at a pre-wedding party for guests known as a ‘Sangeet’ while according to sources, Adele or Drake will provide the entertainment at a reception.