Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has died at the age of 66, the pop icon’s brother-in law has confirmed.

Joe Henry, a musician who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone, said on Instagram on Saturday that Mr Ciccone had passed away the previous night, hailing him as “a complex character”.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," wrote Mr Henry. "I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.

"Anthony was a complex character, and God knows we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. Trouble fades; and family remains – with hands reached across the table.

"I want to think the God your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

This story is developing and will be updated.