Late electronic dance music (EDM) superstar Avicii was honoured with a Google Doodle ahead of his 32nd birth anniversary on 8 September.

The minute-long video clip begins with a young Avicii (born Tim Bergling) strumming a guitar, making beats on his laptop and DJ-ing at a small gathering. From there, the story follows Avicii as he travels the world, making music that continues to live on after his death — emanating from headphones and car speakers, and thrumming across concert venues.

The tribute is set to Avicii’s smash hit “Wake Me Up” from his debut LP True which was released in 2013.

The clip, conceptualised and created by artists Alyssa Winans, Olivia When, and Sophie Diao, also marks National Suicide Prevention Week (5-11 September). Bergling took his own life in April 2018 at the age of 28.

A year later, his family launched The Tim Bergling Foundation to support those working in the field of mental health and suicide prevention.

Speaking about the Google Doodle in memory of his son, Bergling’s father Klas said it is “fantastic” and that “Tim would have been very proud”.

He added, “It is a friendly and warm story of a young man fulfilling his dream to be a DJ and at the same time telling us that our journey in life is not always easy despite fame and fortune.”

In conversation with Consequence of Sound, Winans touched upon Bergling’s struggles with being on the road — the “Hey Brother” hitmaker announced he would be retiring from touring indefinitely in 2016 to spend more time in the studio, following a string of health issues.

“Tim struggled a great deal during the touring part of his adulthood, and I wanted to find a way to both touch on the realities of that experience, while still celebrating and honouring his life,” Winans said.

Avicii played his last-ever show at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel in the party capital of the world the same year, before committing to creating music full-time.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.