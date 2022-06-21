Bimini Bon Boulash will be reflecting on their resplendent performance at Download Festival when they guest edit The Independent’s Now Hear This newsletter, for one week only, this Pride month.

Bimini, one of the breakout stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two, will be sharing what it was like to perform onstage at Download earlier this month, as they also look ahead to another show at Standon Calling in July. This year’s festival includes a stage - Laundry Meadows - in partnership with The Independent, comprised entirely of female and non-binary artists.

Bimini – real name Tommy Hibbitts – is a gender non-conforming performer who in one particularly powerful scene of RuPaul told fellow non-binary queen Ginny Lemon: “We’re like square pegs in a circle and how we want to self-identify isn’t up to anyone else.”

In an interview with The Independent last October to mark the release of their book ‘Release The Beast’, Bimini said: “I’m not hoping, I’m saying the best is yet to come.”

