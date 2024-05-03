Watch: Madonna fans camp out 24 hours ahead of free Brazil concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Madonna fans are expected to camp out a day early for her historic free concert in Rio de Janiero on Friday, 3 May.

The singer, 65, is due to play at Copacabana Beach as her global Celebration Tour, which began in October 2023, comes to a close.

Madonna's team has described the event as "her biggest gig yet" and will be the first time she has played in Brazil since 2012.

It will be free of charge "as a thank you to her fans for celebrating more than four decades of her music over the course of the epic global run of the tour."

Entrance will be on a first-come-first-served basis at the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel, so long queues are likely to form.

Madonna launched the Celebration Tour with six nights at London's O2 Arena, taking the show to 14 countries.