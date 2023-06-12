Watch live as Seoul landmarks turn purple to mark 10th anniversary of BTS

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the iconic N Seoul Tower, also known as Namsan Tower, lights up in purple to celebrate boyband BTS’s 10th anniversary.

Other skyscrapers, bridges and landmarks in South Korea’s capital will also be lit up on Monday 12 June, as the country celebrates the K-pop band, whose global popularity is a source of national pride.

The lights will provide the backdrop for various social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group, which is now taking a hiatus as its singers begin to serve their mandatory military duties.

Messages congratulating BTS have also been displayed on digital screens in buildings across Seoul, while postal authorities issued stamps marking the group’s anniversary.

Seoul officials hope that the celebrations, which will continue for around two weeks, will boost tourism.

The city has designated more than a dozen sites associated with BTS, including places where the group held major performances or shot some of their famous videos.