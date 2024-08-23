Watch live: BTS’ Suga to appear at police station for questioning over drunk scooter driving
Watch live as BTS star Suga is expected to appear at a Seoul police station on Friday, 23 August, for police questioning over his drunk driving while on an electric scooter.
The K-pop rapper, 31, had previously apologised after being fined for driving the scooter while intoxicated on 6 August.
BTS are currently on hiatus as its members complete national service.
In a social media post, Suga said he was "very heavy-hearted and apologetic" to bring his fans "disappointing news".
He added that he had "violated the road traffic act" while driving home in the South Korean capital "thinking it was a close distance" and "[forgot] that you can't use an electric scooter under the influence".
A breathalyser test revealed he was over the blood-alcohol limit when he reportedly fell off the scooter, the Yonhap news agency said, citing police sources.
Under South Korean traffic law, drink-drivers with a blood-alcohol level of 0.2% or higher will be fined between 10m (£5,710) to 20m won receive a fine of between 10m won (£5,710) and 20m (£11399) won, or a prison sentence of two to five years.
