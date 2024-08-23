Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as BTS star Suga is expected to appear at a Seoul police station on Friday, 23 August, for police questioning over his drunk driving while on an electric scooter.

The K-pop rapper, 31, had previously apologised after being fined for driving the scooter while intoxicated on 6 August.

BTS are currently on hiatus as its members complete national service.

In a social media post, Suga said he was "very heavy-hearted and apologetic" to bring his fans "disappointing news".

He added that he had "violated the road traffic act" while driving home in the South Korean capital "thinking it was a close distance" and "[forgot] that you can't use an electric scooter under the influence".

A breathalyser test revealed he was over the blood-alcohol limit when he reportedly fell off the scooter, the Yonhap news agency said, citing police sources.

Under South Korean traffic law, drink-drivers with a blood-alcohol level of 0.2% or higher will be fined between 10m (£5,710) to 20m won receive a fine of between 10m won (£5,710) and 20m (£11399) won, or a prison sentence of two to five years.