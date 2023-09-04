Jump to content

Watch live: Attendees depart Burning Man festival in Nevada’s desert

Hayden Vernon
Monday 04 September 2023 20:14
Comments

Attendees are leaving Burning Man after the festival descended into chaos over the weekend, as severe flooding left thousands stuck on site.

Some revellers are filtering out of the site and through the Nevada desert before its official end.

Around 70,000 attendees were trapped on the site over the weekend in the midst of a heavy and unexpected storm.

The entrance was closed and fans were urged to conserve water, food and fuel.

The festival is ploughing on with plans to burn its iconic effigy later on Monday, 4 September, after it was postponed due to the rain and flooding.

“The Man burn will not happen tonight, Sunday, it is now scheduled for Monday 9/4, at 9pm,” the festival said in an update yesterday.

