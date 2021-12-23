Jamie Cullum performs original Christmas songs in new Music Box session
In an exclusive session, the Grammy-nominated musician performs three tracks from ‘The Pianoman at Christmas’
Jamie Cullum performs three of his original Christmas songs in a special Music Box session for The Independent.
The Grammy-nominated British musician released his festive album, The Pianoman at Christmas, last year and has now shared a deluxe version.
To celebrate the occasion (and the holiday season, of course), he performed three songs from the record: “Christmas Don’t Let Me Down”, “The Jolly Fat Man” and “Beautiful, Altogether”.
Watch the session below:
In an interview with The Independent last year, Cullum explained that his wife, author and foodwriter Sophie Dahl, helped inspire him to make a Christmas album.
“She was there the whole time while I was writing – it was very romantic,” he said.
“My goal was to make something that would still feel good in 50 years’ time – a record you look forward to taking out of your collection, like I do with the Christmas albums I love,” he continued. “It was a licence to dig into all of that music with total geekery.”
The Pianoman at Christmas – The Complete Edition is out now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies