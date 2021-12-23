Jamie Cullum performs original Christmas songs in new Music Box session

In an exclusive session, the Grammy-nominated musician performs three tracks from ‘The Pianoman at Christmas’

Roisin O'Connor
Thursday 23 December 2021 12:02
<p>Jamie Cullum in his studio</p>

Jamie Cullum in his studio

(YouTube/UMG)

Jamie Cullum performs three of his original Christmas songs in a special Music Box session for The Independent.

The Grammy-nominated British musician released his festive album, The Pianoman at Christmas, last year and has now shared a deluxe version.

To celebrate the occasion (and the holiday season, of course), he performed three songs from the record: “Christmas Don’t Let Me Down”, “The Jolly Fat Man” and “Beautiful, Altogether”.

Watch the session below:

In an interview with The Independent last year, Cullum explained that his wife, author and foodwriter Sophie Dahl, helped inspire him to make a Christmas album.

“She was there the whole time while I was writing – it was very romantic,” he said.

“My goal was to make something that would still feel good in 50 years’ time – a record you look forward to taking out of your collection, like I do with the Christmas albums I love,” he continued. “It was a licence to dig into all of that music with total geekery.”

The Pianoman at Christmas – The Complete Edition is out now.

