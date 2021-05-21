H

ello, and welcome to the last Now Hear This column! Don’t start sobbing just yet, though. This is the final one because Now Hear This is turning into a newsletter, packed with the latest headlines, comment, new music picks, the playlist, and monthly giveaways! So make sure you sign up and get all of that sent straight to your inbox every Friday morning, starting from 4 June.

It’s the grand final of Eurovision tomorrow so I’m a little distracted (those outfits are something else). But let’s take a look at some of the best new releases out this week.

Lil Nas X has dropped another curveball, “Sun Goes Down”, following the delightfully sexual “Call Me By Your Name (Montero)”. Here, he shows his vulnerable side, in a song delivered like a letter to his younger self. Up and comers Just Wondering are also in a contemplative and nostalgic mood, with their beautiful new single “Bicycles”. Mysie, too, with the mesmerising “Seven Nights”. I adore Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – two glorious queens – teaming up for “Like I Used To”.