The 10 best songs by The Pogues ranked

The world’s whiskey houses will be a-babble with tales of Shane MacGowan’s legendary – and often tragic – carousing this weekend, after the musician’s death aged 65. But in the background, on the nation’s speakers, jukeboxes and “drinking songs” playlists, a different story will be playing out. Of a historian, poet, social commentator and snarling romantic who revitalised Irish folk music for the post-punk age, documented the diaspora with sympathy, insight and unflinching honesty, and arguably helped redefine Ireland’s public image as the Troubles raged on.

Whether singing of love, death, the London gutter, the immigrant dream or long, long nights slumped over the bar, MacGowan was never less than an enthralling voice, capable of whipping up the wildest jigs and soundtracking the saddest waltzes. Here, in tribute, we gather The Pogues’ 10 greatest songs, and if you want to argue the toss, we’ll see you down Filthy’s and you’ll thank the Lord it’s payday.

10. If I Should Fall From Grace with God (1988)