Blood on Brighton Beach: Sonic Youth’s first UK tour and how it set the scene for Nirvana’s grunge revolution
Four decades ago, an unknown New York punk group with only $50 to their name landed in England for what would prove one of the most fateful months of their lives. Stevie Chick speaks with band members and their manager about Sonic Youth’s riotous maiden tour of the UK – and how it paved the way for Nirvana’s multi-platinum domination of the early 90s grunge scene
They’d later be recognised as generation-defining pioneers whose bold fusion of punk rock, pop and the avant-garde paved the way for the multi-platinum success of proteges Nirvana – but when Sonic Youth arrived at Gatwick Airport in March of 1985, Thurston Moore, Kim Gordon, Lee Ranaldo and Bob Bert were unknowns with only $50 and a sackful of broken guitars to their name.
The band’s first UK tour, and the connections they made during it, would prove crucial to boosting their notoriety at home, and opening a new front for America’s insurgent underground scene.
The official release of a long-lost document of these shows, the live album Walls Have Ears, out on 9 February, revisits an embryonic Sonic Youth splitting punk rock’s atom. From the feral “Death Valley ’69”, revisiting the horrors of the Manson murders over a nightmarish surf-rock cyclone, to the acid-punk experimentalism of “I Love Her All The Time” and the earliest-recorded performance of their drone-pop epic “Expressway To Yr Skull”, these four sides of vinyl capture the future of American guitar music in protean form.
