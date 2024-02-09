They’d later be recognised as generation-defining pioneers whose bold fusion of punk rock, pop and the avant-garde paved the way for the multi-platinum success of proteges Nirvana – but when Sonic Youth arrived at Gatwick Airport in March of 1985, Thurston Moore, Kim Gordon, Lee Ranaldo and Bob Bert were unknowns with only $50 and a sackful of broken guitars to their name.

The band’s first UK tour, and the connections they made during it, would prove crucial to boosting their notoriety at home, and opening a new front for America’s insurgent underground scene.

The official release of a long-lost document of these shows, the live album Walls Have Ears, out on 9 February, revisits an embryonic Sonic Youth splitting punk rock’s atom. From the feral “Death Valley ’69”, revisiting the horrors of the Manson murders over a nightmarish surf-rock cyclone, to the acid-punk experimentalism of “I Love Her All The Time” and the earliest-recorded performance of their drone-pop epic “Expressway To Yr Skull”, these four sides of vinyl capture the future of American guitar music in protean form.