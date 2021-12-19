‘Heavy hearts’: Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies from Covid aged 53

‘There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos’

Alastair Jamieson
Sunday 19 December 2021 21:16
Comments
<p>Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin had died from Covid at the age of 53</p>

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin had died from Covid at the age of 53

(via @ildivo)

Spanish Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died in hospital in Manchester a battle with Covid-19, the group has announced.

The 35-year-old, who had been vaccinated, fell ill with the virus on 7 December.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the group announced on Twitter.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.

“There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”

Recommended

Il Divo, a pop-operatic version of the famous Three Tenors, was formed in 2003 by Simon Cowell.

The group added: “For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend.

“We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in