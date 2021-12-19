‘Heavy hearts’: Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies from Covid aged 53
‘There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos’
Spanish Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died in hospital in Manchester a battle with Covid-19, the group has announced.
The 35-year-old, who had been vaccinated, fell ill with the virus on 7 December.
“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the group announced on Twitter.
“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.
“There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
Il Divo, a pop-operatic version of the famous Three Tenors, was formed in 2003 by Simon Cowell.
The group added: “For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend.
“We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs.”
