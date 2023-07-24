Watch live: Jane Birkin fans gather for actor and singer’s funeral in Paris
Watch live as fans of Jane Birkin gather for the actor and singer's funeral in Paris on Monday, 24 July.
A service for the British star, who died at the age of 76, is being held at Saint-Roch church.
Last Sunday, 16 July, French media reported that Birkin was found at her home by her care-giver.
The London native had a mild stroke in 2021 after suffering heart problems in previous years.
Birkin was born to stage star Judy Campbell and Royal Navy lieutenant commander David Birkin.
She charmed France with her British music and fashion style, becoming most famed for her collaboration with the late Serge Gainsbourg on "Je t’aime... moi non plus” and lending her name to the Hermes Birkin designer handbag.
Paying tribute, French president Emmanuel Macron said: “Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon.
