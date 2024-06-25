Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Michael Jackson fans gather at a California cemetery on Tuesday, 25 June, to mark 15 years since he died.

Crowds are due to visit Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, where many other stars are buried, to pay their respects to the singer.

Jackson, known as the King of Pop, died at his Los Angeles home from a cardiac arrest as a result of a propofol overdose, aged 50, on 25 June 2009.

His personal doctor Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

He had three children, sons Michael Jr, Bibi, formerly known as Blanket, and daughter Paris.

Before his solo career, with albums that have been credited with having transformative impacts on popular music, Jackson achieved worldwide fame as as a child star as part of the Jackson 5 with his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon.