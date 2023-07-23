Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has poked fun at the Malaysia festival cancellation that followed his on-stage kiss with a male bandmate.

On Friday (21 July), the British band’s performance at Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur was cut short when Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald while criticising the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws, under which homosexual acts are illegal.

Malaysia’s government called the band “extremely rude”, adding that they would not be permitted to perform in the country again. Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil tweeted on Saturday (22 July) that the government had “called the organisers” of the festival, which was then cancelled outright.

Healy then poked fun at the controversy on his Instagram Stories while sharing Good Vibes Festival’s cancellation statement.

Organisers wrote: “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975.

“The decision adheres to the immediate cancellation directive issued at 1.20pm, 22 July 2023, by the Ministry of Communications and Digital. The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene malaysian laws.”

In response, Healy shared the statement, writing: “Ok well why don’t you try and not make out for Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks.”

Healy followed this post with an image of a hat placed atop a map showing the country of Malaysia, as well as images of himself with bassist MacDonald taken over the years. He also posted a screenshot of his name trending on Twitter.

On Sunday (23 July), The 1975 announced they had now withdrawn from playing scheduled shows in Taiwan and Indonesia, stating it is “impossible to proceed” with the tour dates.

1975 frontman Matty Healy addresses Malaysia controversy on Instagram (Instagram)

The band’s official statement read: “The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned.

“The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”

Friday’s events also sparked an uproar among members of Malaysia’s LGBT+ community, who argued that Healy’s actions could end up exposing them to more stigma in the country.

In the wake of the news, Healy’s mother, TV presenter Denise Welch, expressed support for her son.