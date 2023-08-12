Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 1975 are being asked to pay £2m in damages for allegedly breaking contract terms during a controversial show in Malaysia.

Last month, the British band’s performance at Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur was cut short when frontman Matt Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald while criticising the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws, under which homosexual acts are illegal.

Malaysia’s government called the band “extremely rude”, adding that they would not be permitted to perform in the country again. Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the government had “called the organisers” of the festival, which was then cancelled outright.

Organisers of the festival, Future Sounds Asia (FSA), alleged that the band had given “a pre-show written assurance” they would adhere to “all local guidelines and regulations” and should “acknowledge their liability and compensate FSA for damages incurred”.

FSA claimed that Healy was to blame for the event cancellation due to his “abusive language, equipment damage and indecent stage behaviour”, and the organisation’s lawyers confirmed to PA that they are asking for £2,099,154.54 to be paid in compensation.

Ticketholders missed out on sets from artists including The Kid Laroi and The Strokes.

“The claim against The 1975 is essentially for breach of contract,” said David Mathew, legal counsel for FSA. “They entered into a binding contract with Future Sound Asia to perform and the position of Future Sound Asia, among others, is that this contractual obligation was breached.

“Further, Mr Healy’s representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that Mr Healy and The 1975’s live performance ‘shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations’ during their set in Malaysia. “Unfortunately, the assurance was ignored.”

Mr Matthew added: “Future Sound Asia is taking action in response to The 1975’s breach of contract.

“Their actions have had repercussions on local artists and small businesses, who relied on the festival for creative opportunities and their livelihoods. In this connection, Future Sound Asia wishes to move forward in a way that will give the Malaysian community affected some closure.”

Matty Healy kissed bandmate Ross MacDonald in protest against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT+ laws (Getty Images)

The FSA previously said if the final warning is not addressed, then legal proceedings in English courts will begin.

Following the incident the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital said The 1975 had been blacklisted under a body that oversees foreign artists playing in Malaysia. The 1975 then cancelled two tour dates, at the We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia, and at the Taipei Music Centre in Taiwan.

The Independent has contacted Healy for comment.

Additional reporting by Agencies