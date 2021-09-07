50 Cent condemned for ‘insensitive post’ about Michael K Williams

Rapper, producer and business mogul 50 Cent is being criticised after reportedly sharing an insensitive post that attempted to pay tribute to late actor Michael K Williams, while promoting his own TV show.

Williams was found dead in his penthouse in Williamsburg by law enforcement officers on Monday 6 September. The New York Post reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene – The Independent was not able to verify this at the time of writing.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, apparently posted a screenshot of the Post’s story on Instagram and captioned it: “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out. That fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Michael K Williams.”

Raising Kanan is the latest series in 50 Cent’s Power TV universe, and serves as a prequel set in the Nineties that chronicles the journey of some of Power’s main characters.

His alleged post, which appears to have been deleted, received a backlash from fans who accused him of being “soulless”.

“50 is one of those type of people that HAS NO SOUL... He just doesn’t care what he does or what he says,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I’m not surprised he did something like this because we all know he’s known for being a trash a** person.”

Another said: “This is why 50 SHOULD NEVER be taken SERIOUSLY! Like what kind of hoe s*** is this?! ALL FOR SELF-PROMOTION!! REALLY!!! SHOW SOME DAMN RESPECT!! This is just disgusting!”

“He really is the most miserable person alive,” commented another fan.

Others branded the alleged post as “inappropriate” and “vile”.

The Independent has contacted 50 Cent’s representatives for comment.

Williams himself once called out 50 Cent for his behaviour on social media, in 2018 when he criticised the rapper for allegedly spreading a false rumour about James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond getting jumped in jail.

“I just stopped pass with a little message for anyone who may or may not be interested in anything they’ve heard in regards to Jimmy Rosemond on social media these past few days,” he wrote at the time.

“They are completely false y’all. I speak to him and his team of lawyers on a regular basis and I assure you he is fine and in prayer.

He added: “So with that I’ll say to anyone under the sound of this simple man’s voice God bless.”

50 Cent responded back to Williams saying: “Old Omar how much they pay you to play a punk PUNK. Mind your business da f*** wrong wit you.”