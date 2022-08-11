Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s top 50 most influential artists from the last 50 years have been revealed.

David Bowie has won the top spot in the Sky Arts list owing to his transcendent influence on British culture.

The late singer, who died from cancer in 2016 aged 69, beat the likes of the Spice Girls, Banksy and Elton John to the top.

In second place is Sir Steve McQueen CBE, who won an Oscar for his direction of 12 Years a Slave.

Close behind was Russell T Davies, who directed Channel 4’s most watched series, It’s a Sin - and took over Doctor Who in 2005.

The list, which included musicians, actors, writers, comedians, designers and creators, also featured familiar names such as Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Wood and Ricky Gervais.

Rapper Stormzy also won 8th place on the list for his work both as a musician and a political activist.

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne, who was on the judging panel for the list said she was “honoured to be chosen” to take part on the judging which led to “fascinating conversations”.

“David Bowie coming in at number one was the cherry on top of a brilliant judging process, and it was great to be a part of it,” she said.

“The judges took so much time and care with their scoring to ensure the Top 50, Top 20 and Top 10 lists were truly the best of the best in terms of influence, and the final list are artists that are so deserving of their places.”

To honour Bowie’s achievement, artist Joe Black was commissioned to create a piece of artwork to represent the musician’s influence on culture.

Joe Black’s Bowie artwork will be donated to a Brixton school (PA)

Made entirely of plectrums, the artwork stands at six feet high, and will be donated to a school in Bowie’s birthplace of Brixton.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “As our number one artist, we wanted to honour David Bowie in a way that befits the magnitude of his influence.

“Bowie’s influence transcends genres, through picks with cut-out designs of music, art, stage and screen,” he added.

You can read Top 50 list below:

1. David Bowie

2. Sir Steve McQueen

3. Russell T Davies

4. Vivienne Westwood

5. Caryl Churchill

6. Michael Clark

7. Angela Carter

8. Stormzy

9. Muriel Spark

10. Michaela Coel

11. Andrea Levy

12. Jenny Sealey

13. Alan Hollinghurst

14. Siouxsie Sioux

15. Yinka Shonibare

16. Sonia Boyce

17. Akram Khan

18. Linder

19. Ricky Gervais

20. Skin (Skunk Anansie)

21. Ali Smith

22. Ridley Scott

23. Soul II Soul

24. Harold Pinter

25. Christopher Nolan

26. Bernardine Evaristo

27. Sarah Kane

28. Sade

29. Simon McBurney

30. Lynette Woods

31. Alexander McQueen

32. Punch Drunk

33. Steve Coogan

34. Banksy

35. Elton John

36. Penelope Fitzgerald

37. Black Audio Film Collective

38. Mike Leigh

39. Victoria Wood

40. Emma Rice

41. Tracey Emin

42. The Specials

43. Sarah Waters

44. Zadie Smith

45. Boy George

46. ​​Chris Ofili

47. The Spice Girls

48. Kae Tempest

49. Debbie Tucker Green

50. Alfred Hitchcock