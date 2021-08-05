Aaliyah’s estate calls possible music release an ‘unscrupulous endeavour’

The battle over Aaliyah’s music continues, 20 year since her death.

The late R&B singer’s former music label has been teasing a new release with the hashtag #Aaliyahiscoming on its social media channels and website.

On Wednesday 4 August, however, Aaliyah’s estate hit out at the label over what it branded an “unscrupulous endeavour”.

"Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus," the estate wrote on Instagram . "For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorised projects targeted to tarnish."

“Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavuor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness,” continued Aaliyah’s estate.

It added the hashtag #Istandwithaaliyah in its statement.

Blackground Records 2.0 was a label co-founded by Aaliyah’s uncle and former manager Barry Hankerson and his son, Jomo Hankerson . The battle over her music is between Hankerson and the artist’s estate, with the latter working towards building the Aaliyah Memorial Fund .

Aaliyah was killed in a plane crash on 25 August, 2001. Most of her music is not currently available on streaming platforms.

With the Aaliyah Memorial Fund, the estate aims to focus on “creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world”.

Earlier this week, R&B singer R Kelly admitted to having “underage sexual contact” with Aaliyah, three decades after they allegedly married in an illegal ceremony, when he was 27 and she was 15.