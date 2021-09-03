Björn Ulvaeus has opened up about why Abba originally came to an end, as the band announced their comeback 40 years later.

Fans were overjoyed on Thursday (2 September) as it was announced that the Swedish four-piece would be reuniting for a new 10-track album, Voyage, and a long-awaited hologram concert residency.

All members of the Eurovision-winning band – Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – are involved in the new project.

Appearing on Apple Music on Thursday (2 September) following the announcement, Ulvaeus discussed why the band initially went their separate ways in 1982.

“We ended, and for creative reasons,” he told Zane Lowe. “We ended because we felt the energy was running out in the studio, because we didn’t have as much fun in the studio as we did this time. And that’s why we said, ‘Let’s go on a break.’”

He continued: “We never said, ‘This is it. We’ve split and we’ll never reunite again.’ We never said that. We just said back then that we’d go on a break. And this break has now ended.”

The news of Abba’s return was announced on a livestream hosted by Zoe Ball alongside Andersson and Ulvaeus.

They also unveiled two new singles: “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down".

The Abba Voyage concert will take place in a purpose-built arena in London from 27 May 2022.

You can find out how to get tickets here.