Abba star Benny Andersson and Elton John do live rendition of viral TikTok mashup
Fans have praised the ‘iconic’ collaboration
Benny Andersson and Elton John have performed a live rendition of the trending TikTok mash-up featuring the hit ABBA track “Chiquitita”.
The caption for ABBA’s TikTok video reads: “Heard ‘Chiquitita’ was trending again... with Elton John.”
The video opens with Andersson performing the piano outro of the group’s 1979 hit, before John takes over to complete the rendition.
The “Chiquitita x Twilight” mash-up includes a bit of dialogue from the film adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s young-adult novels.
It first went viral in 2021 and can be traced back to TikTok account @twibytez.
Slowed-down versions of the audio have been posted on multiple YouTube channels, with everything from loops to piano tutorials available on the video streaming platform.
Fans have praised the “iconic” collaboration, with many fans wondering why the duet posted on TikTok on Monday (1 August) “doesn’t have more likes”.
One person commented: “You know, I never expected to see something like this on TikTok.”
Another said: “The way my jaw dropped, OMG. This is amazing, best day ever.” They added a row of loved-up emojis.
“I think you just added five years to my life with this,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “My day has been blessed.”
“Chiquitita” was part of the Swedish group’s sixth studio album Voulez-Vous, which was released over 40 years ago. The song has found a new demographic of listeners after it went viral on TikTok.
