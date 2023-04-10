Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ABBA’s long-time guitarist Lasse Wellander has died aged 70.

The news was announced by the Swedish musician’s family, who told Wellander’s fans that he had died on Good Friday (7 April) “surrounded by his loved ones”.

“It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep,” their statement read, adding: “You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather.

“Kind, safe, caring and loving... and so much more, that cannot be described in words. A hub in our lives, and it’s unbelievable that we now have to live on without you.”

The musician died of cancer.

Wellander became a part of ABBA in 1975, and played lead electric guitar on 24 of the band’s songs, including “Knowing Me, Knowing You”, “Take a Chance on Me”, “The Name of the Game” and "Voulez-Vous".

He also toured with members Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

Wellander, who was honoured with the Swedish Musicians Union’s Studioräven Award in 2018, also assisted in the creation of the soundtrack to the film adaptation of long-running jukebox musical Mamma Mia!, which was released in 2008.

More recently, he returned to play guitar for ABBA’s comeback record, the Grammy-nominated Voyage, which was released in 2021.

Wellander released several solo albums throughout his career, the first of which was in 1981, a year before ABBA split. His most recent, Simple Ticket, arrived in 2006.