ABBA shares clip of another new song ‘Just A Notion’ – listen now

ABBA have shared a clip of another new song from upcoming new album “Voyage”.

The Swedish pop icons announced their long-anticipated reunion last month (2 September), after almost 40 years apart.

The group – made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fälskog and Björn Ulvaeus unveiled two new singles: “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” after a high profile event in London.

They went on to reveal details of a new, ten-track album, “Voyage”, which will be the group’s first new studio album since “The Visitors”. It’s set for release on 5 November 2021 via Polydor/Universal Music.

Now, the group have teased more new music from the project. On TikTok today (18 October), the group shared a clip of new song “Just A Notion”.

The brief snippet revealed a strong pop-piano melody – similar to “Don’t Shut Me Down” – but a faster, more up-beat tempo.

You can listen to the clip of the new song here:

Speaking about the reunion recently, ABBA said in a statement: “It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to “The Visitors”.

“To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!

“To all of you who patiently have followed us in some way or another these past decades: Thank you for waiting – it’s time for a new journey to begin.”

ABBA’s last studio album was released in 1981 while their last new music came in the form of the 1982 single, “Under Attack”. Three previously unreleased songs were made public a decade later in 1993 and 1994. The band shot to international fame in 1974 after representing Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest with the track “Waterloo”.

ABBA (PA)

The group won – the first Scandinavian act to do so – after performing the winning song on stage at the event in Brighton. They subsequently went on to become one of the most popular recording acts of all time and have sold over 400 million albums worldwide to date.

At the peak of their fame, ABBA consisted of two married couples, but both relationships broke down during their time as a group.

The reunion was first mentioned by born in May 2020 by Ulvaeus. He said at the time: “It took half a minute and somehow we were back in time like we had been there yesterday as well. It was so strange. That feeling between us was extraordinary.”

ABBA also announced details of a state-of-the-art virtual concert series in which all four members of the band will appear on stage digitally. The group will appear with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from 27 May 2022.