There are still tickets available for the ABBA Voyage concert series that premiered in London last week.

ABBA Voyage sees the band represented on stage by digital avatars performing all their classic hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Gimme Gimme Gimme”.

All of the concerts in 196-show residency will take place at the purposely built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The digital avatars are accompanied by a live band, which has been put together by former Klaxons keyboardist James Righton and features BRIT nominee Little Boots.

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad made their first public appearance together in 14 years when they arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of ABBA Voyage last night.

Voyage is also the name of ABBA’s first album in four decades. The group announced their comeback with two new singles, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

The album, which broke the record for most pre-orders ever was released on 5 November.

(PA)

How to get tickets for ABBA Voyage

The ABBA Voyage concert series runs from tonight (27 May) until 28 May 2023 with shows every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster for certain dates. You can currently book tickets for the shows until December 2022.

Ticket prices start at £21. You can book up to eight tickets at a time for the main auditorium and Dance Floor and up to 44 tickets for the Dance Booths.

