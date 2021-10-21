ABBA Voyage: How to get tickets

ABBA have announced that there will be more tickets available for their Voyage concerts.

Following their comeback last month, ABBA announced a virtual concert series and their first album in 40 years.

Originally set to last until October 2022, ABBA Voyage is now going to run until at least December 2022.

ABBA Voyage will see the band represented on stage by digital avatars performing all their classic hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Gimme Gimme Gimme”.

All of the concerts will take place at the purposely built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

ABBA Voyage opens on 27 May 2022 with the digital avatars accompanied by a live band, which has been put together by former Klaxons keyboardist James Righton and features BRIT nominee Little Boots.

Voyage is also the name of ABBA’s first album in four decades. The group announced their comeback with two new singles, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

The album, which broke the record for most pre-orders ever, will be released on 5 November.

The additional tickets will allow fans of the legendary pop group to book up to December 2022. They go on sale on 3 November at 10am.

A pre-sale is available for those who pre-ordered the Voyage album from Amazon on 1 November. There is also a priority booking window for ABBA Voyage database subscribers a day later.

All tickets for the concerts can be purchased here.