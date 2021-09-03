Abba fans have reacted in delight to the news that the Swedish pop group are reforming to release new music.

Yesterday (2 September), the “Waterloo” hitmakers announced the release of a new album, Voyage, which will be released on 5 November via Polydor/Universal Music.

Two singles from the album, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, are now available to stream online.

The group, which comprises Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, also announced details of a virtual concert series, which will see all four of the band’s original members appear on stage digitally.

A purpose-built area in London will host the digitised Abba, designed to look like their younger selves, alongside a 10-piece live band, from 27 May 2022.

After the first images of the band’s digital avatars were released, fans have compared the likeness to their real-life counterparts.

Here’s how they look side-by-side...

Benny Andersson

Benny Andersson’s digital avatar, and the musician during Abba’s heyday (Industrial Light and PA Wire/Getty)

Andersson was a multi-instrumentalist, playing keyboard for the group, as well as synthesizers, piano, accordion, and guitars.

Agnetha Fältskog

Agnetha Faltskog’s digital avatar, and the singer in the 1970s (Industrial Light and PA Wire/Getty)

Fältskog is one of the band’s lead vocalists, alongside Lyngstad. She was married to Ulvaeus from 1971 to 1980.

Anni-Frid Lyngstad

Anni-Frid Lyngstad’s digital avatar, and her real-life inspiration, pictured in 1974 (Industrial Light and PA Wire/Getty)

Fans have reacted positively to Lyngstad and Fältskog’s de-aged avatars, with one Twitter user noting: “The de-aging on Frida and Agnetha looks great. Benny and Bjorn…”

Björn Ulvaeus

Björn Ulvaeus’s digital avatar, and the real thing (Industrial Light and PA Wire/Getty)

Reaction to the digital facsimile of the band’s main guitarist has been mixed, with one social media user likening the de-aged figure to Inside No 9 star Reece Shearsmith.

