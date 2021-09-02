ABBA fans react with joy to reunion and release of new music

ABBA fans are rejoicing over news of the legendary pop group’s reunion and announcement of their first new music in 40 years.

With the announcement of a new album, Voyage, and a show that will feature digital avatars of Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid, fans have celebrated the news all over social media.

The reveal marks the first new ABBA music since 1982, which saw the release of singles “Under Attack” and “The Day Before You Came”.

It will also be the first time the band have “toured” since 1980.

“I can’t believe I am alive at the same time Abba are making new music. I am so excited,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another expressed their enthusiasm for the two male members of the group, who made an appearance via video link in London, tweeting: “Omg Benny and Bjorn are so cute.”

“Abba officially back together after 40 plus years and me here crying.” said another.

One fan added: “Okay Abba holograms, take my money and make my childhood dream come true in East London of all places. Just maybe give me some time to sell some stuff first.”

Voyage is scheduled to be released on 5 November.

The residency at the purpose built ABBA Arena in London will start 27 May 2022 and run for four years. Fans can register for tickets by pre-ordering the album or signing up for early access via the band’s website.

Two singles, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” are available to stream now.