Abba fans have flooded the internet with speculation ahead of a mysterious announcement later today (2 August).

The Swedish pop hitmakers are expected to confirm the launch of new music, a tour, or some other kind of project.

Last week, a verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way.

Singers Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have been pictured arriving in London ahead of the announcement, which will be made via a livestream today at 5.45pm.

On social media, fans of Abba shared their opinions about what exactly the Abba Voyage would entail.

“NEW ABBA ALBUM DROPPING IN OUR LORDS YEAR 2021,” wrote one fan.

“THERE’S GOING TO BE A NEW ABBA ALBUM????” wrote another.

“Manifesting ABBA going on tour for their new album, pls join me,” wrote someone else.

A fourth person suggested: “if abba goes on tour i will sell a body part just to go.”

The bio for the Abba Voyage account reads: “Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin.”

The names of all four of Abba’s original members are also listed (Agnetha Fältskog, Ulvaeus, Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad).

Abba’s original line-up split up in 1982.

Last year, it was claimed that the band would release five new songs in 2021 after a planned reunion was delayed by the pandemic.

A hologram tour was first announced back in 2016, though it remains unclear whether Abba Voyage is a new project altogether.