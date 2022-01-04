Adam Lambert thinks identity becomes ‘less of a mystery’ as we get older
Singer and actor is currently working on a musical, a concept album, and a new ITV show
Adam Lambert has spoken about how he believes identity becomes “less of a mystery” as people grow older, because it’s something they tend to prioritise in their teens and early twenties.
In an interview with Attitude magazine, the musician and actor discussed his views on identity and gender ahead of a busy year, during which he will celebrate his 40th birthday.
He admitted he has “Peter Pan complex” so found the prospect of turning 40 “slightly terrifying”.
“That being said, I’m on a personal transition right now into the next chapter. It’s exciting,” he added.
The singer, who serves as a judge on ITV’s new Saturday night show Starstruck with Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight, is also preparing for a run of 10 shows with Queen at London’s O2 Arena in June.
He is also working on a musical “about a real-life person who’s a bit obscure” set in the Seventies, and an accompanying concept album.
Lambert said he believes that “as we get older, identity becomes less of a priority and mystery”.
“That’s one reason the new generation is so excited about pronouns and names for their gender,” he said. “They’re in the process of becoming who they want to be. That’s what you do in your teens and twenties.”
