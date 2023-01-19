Adam Lambert shares unimpressed reaction to Theo James wanting to play George Michael

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Lambert has shared an unenthusiastic response to the suggestion that Theo James should play George Michael in a future biopic.

James, who starred in the most recent season of The White Lotus, appeared on the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live last week.

Sat next to co-star Meghann Fahy, James responded to a question about whether he’d be interested in playing the pop star in a possible movie about his life.

“Oh yeah, I would love that, he’s an icon,” he replied. “He’s a lot of Greek, and I’m a lot of Greek. Put that Greek together, and you get falafel.”

However, when the online publication The Advocate shared the story on social media, frequent Queen collaborator Lambert didn’t hesitate to share his feelings about the possible casting.

“Yay another straight man playing a gay icon,” he commented on Tuesday (17 January), adding an eye-roll emoji to further express his distaste.

Elsewhere in the comments, some George Michael fans expressed similar hesitations about the possibility of the actor portraying the former Wham! star, with one stating: “There are more than enough deserving queer actors that could get this role!”

Meanwhile, others argued that, as a performer, James should be able to play who he wants, regardless of his real-life sexuality. One commenter responded to Lambert with: “Ummm, sir, he’s ACTING. That’s kind of the point. It’s not a documentary!”

Adam Lambert, Theo James, George Michael (Getty)

However, George Michael’s estate later released a statement that denies the existence of any current plans to release a film on his life.

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so-called ‘biopic’ about his life,” it said.

“On behalf of George’s family and [George Michael Entertainment] we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

Michael died in 2016.