Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, has spoken out after being grabbed by a fan on stage during a charity concert.

The incident happened last Saturday (23 October) during a performance for We Can Survive, a suicide prevention organisation. Levine was performing “Sunday Morning” when a fan rushed on stage and grabbed hold of him, leaving him visibly unnerved.

Levine has since taken to Instagram to address the incident, saying in a video: “I just need you guys to know I was really startled.”

He then added: “Sometimes when you’re startled, you have to shake it off and move on cause I’m doing my job up there. It’s what I pride myself on.”

Levine also addressed criticism of his reaction to the fan, who was escorted away by security: “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were ‘beneath us’ or ‘less than us’ makes my stomach turn. That’s just not who I am. That’s not who I’ve ever been.”

Levine then directly addressed fans of the pop band, saying his “heart” is with them and emphasising “the connection that exists” between them.

He concluded by saying: “I hope that we can all understand that.”