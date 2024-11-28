Oscar-nominated director rants about ‘white liberal’ Beatles fandom ahead of new doc

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Adam McKay has hit out at “white liberals” and their devotion to The Beatles, calling them “a bore.”

The Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up screenwriter and director, 56, took to X/Twitter on Thursday (November 28) to candidly share his opinions about the legendary British rock band and their middle-aged fanbase.

“Nothing is lamer/funnier than white liberals’ never-ending fascination for the Beatles. It’s so Neo-liberal. ‘They’re the best, right? So let’s never stop micro-focusing on them,’” McKay said.

The Big Short director’s rant comes the day before David Tedeschi’s new documentary, Beatles 64, about the Fab Four’s rise to fame, is scheduled to release on Disney+.

McKay continued in a subsequent post, writing: “Liberals always operate from a ‘must get the right answer on the test’ list of approved culture. It’s so lifeless and flat. Like yeah, ‘Happiness is a Warm Gun’ and ‘Day in the Life’ are great tunes but let’s move past age 13…”

Responding to one of the comments, in which someone said: “I cannot conceive of how sad it would be to live a life where I let any sort of politics give me a s***ty attitude about the Beatles of all things,” McKay denied his issue having anything to do with politics.

Adam McKay says Beatles fans over the age of 30 are ‘a bore’ ( Getty Images for US-Ireland Alli )

“It’s just that we all get into the Beatles when we’re 12 and then we move on. Being over the age of 30 and regularly talking about the Beatles just means you’re a bore,” he argued.

“And my love of music is a constant source of joy. It changes and grows in ways I can’t predict. But good lord, to watch a Beatles doc every year? Shoot me dead now.”

Replying to another commenter, he clarified that he was “being cranky.”

“I haven’t knowingly put on a Beatles song on my own in a long long time,” he added.

McKay, who is a passionate climate activist, previously endorsed Democratic Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for president in 2016 and 2020. However, following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, he tweeted that it was “time to abandon the Dem Party. I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas.”

Earlier that day, McKay sounded off on the Democratic party, posting: “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?

“Anyone with half a brain?” he said. “But I thought liberals’ whole thing is being smart? It’s not? They actually just blindly cheer the parade of rickety optics wrapped up in New York Times fonts that is the modern Dem Party?”

In October 2023, he signed an open letter urging President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.