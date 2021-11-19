Adele has finally released her new album 30 , and fans are celebrating with a bottle of wine and a good cry.

The album comes six years after the 33-year-old singer’s last album 25. Critics are calling the record a “gripping act of big budget vulnerability.”

In her four-star review for The Independent , critic Annabel Nugent wrote: “Lyrically, 30 is candid. Adele has always been forthright – every bad feeling you’ve felt, she has confessed to feeling too – but there is a new immediacy here.”

“Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes. They projected human emotions onto the natural world – a shallow valley, a shelter in the rain, the river running nearby where she grew up.

“But the singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”

Following the release of 30, fans are calling it Adele’s “best yet” and fiercely debating the ranking of their favourite songs on it.

However, one user tweeted, simply: “Adele has hacked this music thing.”

Another user confessed: “I gotta admit, I thought it was gonna be more of the same Adele, but it really does feel soo fresh and evolved and powerful.”

“Adele never misses,” one announced triumphantly.

Several users confirmed that their weekend plans now involved listening to 30 on repeat, while drinking copious amounts of wine and crying through a box of Kleenex.

See more reactions below:

Singles “My Little Love”, “To Be Loved”, “Hold On, and “I Drink Wine” emerged early fan favourites.

There have already been calls to give Adele “all the Grammys”.

Soon enough, the online verdict became abundantly clear: “This album is so great, f*** man.”

Read The Independent’s review in full here and full live updates here.