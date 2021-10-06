Adele fans are remembering where they were when her last album came out

Adele fans are celebrating ahead of the release of her comeback single, “Easy on Me”, by remembering where they were in their lives when she released her last album.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is preparing to share her first new music since 2015, when she released her album 25.

Her song, “Easy on Me”, will be shared on 15 October, with her fourth record expected to follow later this year.

“When I was a junior in high school my AP Bio class clapped for me in vicarious joy the day Adele’s last album dropped,” fan Doug Giradot tweeted. “I would like this to happen again.”

Another wrote: “The last time I listened to Adele was when her album came out during my parents’ divorce.”

“To put Adele’s comeback into time perspective, when she put out her last album, 25, TikTok still didn’t exist, Tiwtter had just replaced the [star symbol] with a [heart “like”] a few weeks prior, and Instagram feeds still had chronological order,” one fan observed.

“Adele’s last album was released when I was 14 I’m 20 now, that’s a long time,” fan Samantha said, while another, Carlos, tweeted: “I was 15 when Adele’s last album dropped... WHAT?”

Many remembered going to the shops to buy their physical copies of 25. “It was an experience... I’m not ready,” one fan wrote.

“I remember sitting in my car senior year of high school playing through all the songs on 25 and crying before class even started,” another remembered. “I love Adele so much, this comeback is going to give me everything I need and more.”

“I’ve been through so much since Adele’s last album, I NEED this,” one said.

Elsewhere on social media, fans are already preparing to hail “Easy on Me” as a “song of the year”, despite having only heard a few seconds of the track teased online.

The announcement of the song came shortly after mysterious projections of the number 30 were spotted at famous landmarks around the world, including in Paris, Moscow, London and New York.