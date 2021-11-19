Adele shared a particularly candid moment of vulnerability in a track on her new album, 30.

The British artist released her first record in six years today (19 November), and is currently receiving praise from fans and critics around the world.

One of the songs is attracting attention because it shares a deeply personal insight into the aftermath of Adele’s divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki.

“My Little Love” intersperses voicenotes – recorded at the suggestion of her therapist – where Adele attempts to explain what’s happening in her life to her son, Angelo.

Towards the end of the track, she is heard crying as she admits she’s struggling with loneliness. It appears this was recorded either when Adele was alone or during a session with her therapist.

“I’m having a bad day, I’m having a very anxious day,” she says.

“I feel very paranoid, very stressed,” she continues, crying. “I have a hangover, which never helps but... I feel like today was the first day since I ... felt lonely. And I never feel lonely, I love being on my own. I always prefer being on my own than being with people.

“And I feel like maybe I’ve been overcompensating and being out and stuff like that to keep my mind off it,” she says. “And I feel like today I’m at home, and I wanna be at home, I just wanna watch TV and curl up in a ball and be in my sweats... I just feel really lonely. I feel a bit frightened that I might feel like this a lot.”

